The Kapil Sharma Show: Riteish Deshmukh quips about his ego getting hurt upon being called Genelia's husband
In the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh will be seen gracing the show. Take a look at what can be expected from the episode. Read.
October 20, 2020
The Kapil Sharma Show will be graced by the most adored couple of Bollywood Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza. The duo will be seen spending a great time on the sets with laughter and fun. While Kapil will be seen cracking jokes with the couple and making his way through their secrets, Riteish Deshmukh will also join him and will leave no opportunity of pulling each other's leg.
Sony TV recently shared a promo of the episode featuring the two and captioned it, "Bollywood ke cute aur talented couple Riteish-Genelia ke saath hogi dher saari romanchak baatein jab aayenge woh Kapil ke ghar. Dekhiye #TheKapilSharmaShow iss Sat-Sun raat 9:30 baje."
In the promo, Riteish is seen sharing an incident which left Kapil laughing out loud. He shared how during one of the cricket leagues, a few members from the South team called him Genelia's husband. He further added how his ego slightly got hurt by that and jokingly he told those players, "Here, he is Genelia's husband. In Maharashtra, Genelia is Riteish's wife." But the players gave it back and how saying, "Sir, she is Riteish's wife in Maharashtra only, but you are Genelia's husband in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka." This left the couple and Kapil in splits.
