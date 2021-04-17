  1. Home
  2. tv

The Kapil Sharma Show’s Sugandha Mishra & Sanket Bhosale get engaged; Announce the news with a love filled pic

Sugandha Mishra has exchanged rings with Sanket Bhosale after dating each other for quite some time.
5909 reads Mumbai
Sugandha Mishra, who became a household name post her stint in The Kapil Sharma Show, is making the headlines today courtesy her love life. After all, the lady has announced her engagement with co-star Sanket Bhosle today. For the uninitiated, Sugandha and Sanket have been rumoured to be dating each other for quite some time now. And while the couple had kept their relationship under wraps all these years, they have finally made things official as they took their relationship to next level and exchanged rings.

Sugandha made the announcement on social media and shared a love filled pic wherein she was seen posing with her now fiancé. In fact, she also dropped hints that they will be getting married soon. The actress looked stunning in her lavender coloured dress while Sanket complemented her well in his all black outfit. Sugandha captioned the image as, “Forever @drrrsanket #love #life #soulmate #gettingmarried #hitched #forever #blessed #powecouple.” On the other hand, Sanket also shared a beautiful pic with his lady love and wrote, “Found my sunshine @sugandhamishra23 #Love #Life #GettingMarried #Hitched #powercouple #suket.”

Take a look at Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosle’s love filled pics:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@sugandhamishra23)

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@drrrsanket)

As soon as the newly engaged couple shared the news, congratulations were in order for them. Singer Harshdeep Kaur wrote, “Best Jodi! Congratulations”. Rahul Dev also took to the comment section and wrote, “Many many congratulations to you both!! Lots of love.” Actor Faisal Khan also commented on Sanket’s post and dropped hearts for the couple.

Also Read: The Kapil Sharma Show's Sugandha Mishra on her exit from the show: There were changes after Sunil Grover left

Credits :Sugandha Mishra's Instagram, Sanket Bhosale's Instagram

