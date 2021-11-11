The Kapil Sharma Show: Saif Ali Khan jokes about his fear of becoming a father again; Watch

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most-watched comedy chat show on Indian television. Now, the cast of Bunty Aur Babli 2 including Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi and newcomer Sharvari Wagh will be seen joining the host and comedian Kapil Sharma in the upcoming episode. Just days before the episode’s release, the makers of the show has revealed a funny promo of the upcoming episode that is sure to crack you up.

In the hilarious clip, Kapil can be seen asking Saif Ali Khan about his continuous work schedule this year. He lists down how the Tashan star has been a part of vivid projects back to back this year including Tandav, Bhoot Police and now Bunty Aur Babli 2. The comedian gauges the reason if Saif’s workaholic or addition of a new member to his family has put him in a pressurised situation to say yes to a boatload of work.

The Bhoot Police star gives a hilarious reply to the comedian’s question. Saif Ali Khan reveals that he is under no pressure of working. However, he fears if she sits at home then he might become a father to more kids. He says, “Nahi family badh jaane ka pressure nahi hai. Mujhe is baat ka darr hai ki agar mein ghar baitha rahunga toh aur bachche ho jayenge.” The funny reply of the star cracks up everyone. Check it out in the video below:

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor welcomed their second baby boy Jehangir Ali Khan in the month of February this year. Speaking of his upcoming movie, the plot revolves around the life of two pairs of con artists belonging to different generations. When the younger ones steal the identity of the retired experts, they set out to prove who’s better in the game. The movie is scheduled to release theatrically On November 19, 2021.

