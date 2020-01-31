The Kapil Sharma Show: Saif Ali Khan schools Kapil Sharma for flirting with Kareena Kapoor Khan; WATCH

Jawaani Jaaneman starring Saif Ali Khan and Tabu has hit the screens today i.e. January 31, 2020

The Kapil Sharma Show is one show wherein all B-town celebs come prior to the release of their film for promotions, and post the cast of Street Dancer- and graced the show, this weekend, we will have the cast of Jawaani Jaaneman- , Alaya, Chunky Panday, and , among others, come onto the show to promote the film. Now we all know that Kapil Sharma never leaves an opportunity to flirt with the actresses who come onto his show and recently, when Kareena Kapoor Khan had come to the show to promote Good Newwz, Kapil went all out to flirt with her and so, when Saif came, he schooled Kapil for flirting with his wife.

In the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, we will see that as soon as Saif enters the stage, the audiences start cheering for him as ‘Saifu’ and then Kapil will be seen asking Saif as to what Kareena calls him at home and to this, Saif says, "You are married,”. Adding to this, Saif Ali Khan says because that last time when my wife came, ‘Tum Kaafi phel gaye the.’ Kapil, as usual, went on to say, "It is nothing like that. I flirt with everyone’s wife no matter what," which made Saif and Archana burst into laughter along with the audience.

Talking about Jawaani Jaaneman, the film is directed by Nitin Kakkar, and it is scheduled to hit the screens today i.e. January 31 and the film stars Saif Ali Khan, Alaia Furniturewalla, and Tabu in lead roles. In the film, Saif Ali Khan will be seen dancing to his 90s track- Ole Ole. In Jawaani Jaaneman, Saif will play the role of a flamboyant character and Alaya will be playing Saif’s daughter.

Credits :Instagram

