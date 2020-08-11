The Kapil Sharma Show: Salim & Sulaiman to give a musical touch to the comedy show on Independence Day special

Music composer duo Salim and Sulaiman will be seen gracing the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, which will be an Independence Day special episode. Read on.

The Kapil Sharma Show is known for its peculiar comedy style, however, we often see Kapil flaunting his music skills on the show. Now, in the upcoming episode, viewers will get to see a perfect balance of music and comedy. How do you wonder? Well, Bollywood's much-loved music composer duo, Salim and Sulaiman, is all set grace the show for the Independence Day special. The duo will give a music touch to the comedy show, as they celebrate the special occasion.

Kapil's love for singing is not hidden from anyone, so this time he will not only charm viewers with his amazing comic skills, but also his singing talent. Kapil will join Salim-Sulaiman in giving everyone a perfect music-comedy treat in the much-awaited The Kapil Sharma Show Independence special. The duo will entertain the audience with a musical rendition of their chartbuster songs, while they also share some light-hearted moments with Kapil and the team. The TKSS team and the special guests will revel in the Independence Day spirit on the show. While details about the upcoming episode are not known yet, we've got our hands on some BTS pictures, which will leave you thrilled.

Take a look at BTS photos of TKSS Independence day special:

In the photos, Kapil and Salim-Sulaiman are seen having a gala time as they share a fun-filled banter. The trio looks perfectly dressed for the occasion as their outfits have colors of the Indian National Flag. From sharing goofy secrets to reminiscing good old days, the upcoming episode of TKSS is going to be filled with a lot of entertainment, laughter, and some soothing songs.

The Independence Day special episode will air this Saturday i.e. August 15, 2020. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you excited for the upcoming episode of TKSS? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

