The Kapil Sharma Show: Salman Khan & team of Antim: The Final Truth to feature in the series?

The Kapil Sharma Show is among the most entertaining shows on the television screens. The show is hosted by Kapil Sharma and he is backed by a team of talented comedians. It is graced by celebrities every week, and they are entertained by the hilarious acts by the comedians. In the upcoming episode, according to Telly Chakkar, the team of Antim: The Final Truth will be gracing the show.

Telly Chakkar has shared in its report that the team of Antim including Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma and others are all set to grace the show. They will be promoting their movie, which is directed by Mahesh Manjrekar. The movie will be released on November 26, 2021.

The upcoming episode of the show will also be graced by the team of Bunty Aur Babli 2. As per the promos, Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh will be seen on the weekend episode. Kapil Sharma was seen engaging in a fun banter with Saif Ali Khan. The team will also be entertained by Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, Kiku Sharda and others.

The viewers previously saw Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Yami Gautam, Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, etc. gracing the show. Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Akshay Kumar, Huma Qureshi, Ajay Devgn, Govinda, among others have also graced the show to promote their movies.

The Kapil Sharma Show stars Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, Sudesh Lehri, Kiku Sharda, Sumona Chakravarti, Chandan Prabhakar among others. Archana Puran Singh is seen as the judge.



