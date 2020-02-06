The Kapil Sharma Show: Sara Ali Khan says she will date Love Aaj Kal co star Kartik Aaryan on THIS condition

Love Aaj Kal duo Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan spilled the beans of their Valentine's Day secrets on the The Kapil Sharma Show.

Valentine's Day is just around the corner and so is Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aryan starrer romantic movie 'Love Aaj Kal.' The adorable couple of Bollywood are currently on a promotional spree to promote their first film together on 14 February 2020. And no B'Town promotions are over without being on popular comedy drama, The Kapil Sharma Show. Yes, the duo will meet Kapil and grace the show in the upcoming episodes. Well, with these rumoured love-birds and the comedy king, the dose of entertainment is only going to get bigger and better.

A fun banter will be seen between them, as Kartilk and Sara will spill some goofy Valentine’s Day secrets. Yes, the two will share some interesting memories of their Valentine's celebration from childhood. It all starts when Kapil reveals how he used to secretly meet his childhood girlfriend during his old days. He then asked Kartik to reveal an enticing incident from his past lovey-dovey moments. The handsome hunk went down the memory lane and without any hesitation shared a funny moment from his childhood. Kartik revealed that when he was a teenager (16 years old) and used to share the same bench in school with his girlfriend. Not only this, they used to also share homework and assignments. He added that they used to get extremely frightened of being caught while they enjoyed a date. Thus, they used to hide if they went out in the open in Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh).

Kartik went on to narrate a story from his Valentine's Day. He disclosed that once when he went to meet his girlfriend at a restaurant, he was really anxious about getting caught by any family member or relative. Though the two used to frequent mmeet, they were always had the fear of getting caught. Kapil took ahead the topic and added that he understands. He said that they used to make up answers to fool people. Here, Kartik showed his wit, and revealed that when he used to get caught, he would address his girlfriend as his 'cousin.'

Later, Kapil quizzed both of them about their rumoured relationship. Sara went on to reveal that she is extremely interested in dating Kartik, however, there's a condition to it. Giving a quriky reply Sara said that she would love to be in a relationship with Kartik, but only if he has enough money and her dad ( ) mentioned earlier. She added that she is allowed to date a guy who has immense money. To which Kartik replied saying that he has already shared his bank account details with her.

Well, its sure going fun-filled night with Kapil, Sara and Kartik sharing their stories on the Kapil Sharma show. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you excited to see Sartik together? Let us know in the comment section below.

