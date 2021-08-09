The Kapil Sharma Show: Shatrughan Sinha and Dharmendra to grace the comedy show?

Audience's favourite entertainment show, The Kapil Sharma Show all set to premier on the television screens. It is one of the most popular television shows, which is enjoyed by people of all ages. The show is graced by several celebrities in every episode, whom are entertained by the stand up comedy of Kapil Sharma and the hilarious acts presented the team of comedians. As per the latest reports, and were the chief guests for the first episode of season 2 and now apparently the dynamic due Shatrughan Sinha and Dharmendra will be gracing the show.

There have been pictures and stories shared by the comedians who are part of show. The team from the season one of the show including Kiku Sharda, Archana Puran Singh, Bharti Singh, Chandan Prabhakar and Krushna Abhishek will be yet again be part of the show. But this year the team has expanded with the entry of comedian Sudesh Lahiri in the show.

The first promo of the show was released a few days ago. With good content, the upcoming season of the show will be more entertaining, hilarious and crazier than before. In the last season, numerous top listed celebrities graced the show and had a gala time with the host Kapil Sharma as well as the comedian team.

As per the updates by Telly Chakkar, actors and Ajay Devgn already graced the show. Now they have reported the veteran actors Shatrughan Sinha and Dharmendra will be gracing the show in a special episode.