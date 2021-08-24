The Kapil Sharma Show: Shatrughan Sinha teases Dharmendra on the show; Says ‘Bada naughty hai’

The upcoming episode of the popular comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show will be featuring the Bollywood stars Shatrughan Sinha and Dharmendra. During the episode, Shatrughan Sinha will be seen teasing his friend Dharmendra for being very naught in his youth.

The Kapil Sharma Show has returned after a short break on last weekend. The first episode as graced by the presence of the team of Bhuj and Bell Bottom. The audience thoroughly enjoyed the presence of the superstars Akshay Kumar and . The upcoming episode will be graced by the superstars of the 80’s, Shatrughan Sinha and Dharmendra. They will be seen having a gala time on the sets of the comedy show.

In the fun sequence, it is shown that Kapil Sharma asked, “Kaunsi heroine kaunsi film kar rahi hai yeh saari khabar kaun rakhta tha?” To this Shatrughan immediately pointed at Dharmendra and said, “Bada naughty hai.”

He added, “Darasal jitna respect inhone earn kiya hai, tamaam harkaton ke bawajood, achche achhon ne nahi kiya hai.”

Dharmendra will be soon seen in Anil Sharma’s movie Apne 2, which will feature three generations of the Deol family. He will be acting alongside his sons, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, and grandson Karan Deol.

He will also be seen in upcoming movie Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which will mark ’s return to direction after five years. He will be featuring along with , , Shabana Azmi and .

Shatrughan Sinha was last seen on the big screen in the movie Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se. In last few years he has been focusing on politics and is a member of the Indian National Congress.