The Kapil Sharma Show: Shilpa Shetty graces the show; Kapil dons Navjot Singh Sidhu's avatar

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty recently graced the popular comedy series The Kapil Sharma Show. She shared a boomerang video with Kapil.

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the popular reality shows right now and soaring TRPs are the proof of the same. Every week, we see some or the other Bollywood actor gracing the show as guests. Soon, we will see super-fit will be seen as the guest on the show. The actress took to her Instagram to share a cute boomerang of her with The Kapil Sharma. What is to be noted that the ace comedian donned the look of Navjot Singh Sidhu. As we all know that Kapil keeps missing his former special guest who is now replaced by the Archana Puran Singh.

The actress was seen donning a tangerine red one-shouldered dress. She completed her look with a thin black belt and nude pumps. On the other hand, Kapil sported a satin royal blue-colored kurta pyjama with a yellow turban and matching mojris. She captioned the same as,"@kapilsharma ne show pe jab bulaaya,Toh ek alag sa Hungama (2) chaaya! It's so much fun being a part of the madness with the man himself. Don't miss it!"

Check out the boomerang video right below.

Speaking of the show, the season 2 started off in 2018 in the month of December. Recently, we saw recently Jackie Shroff, Yuzvendra Chahal and Piyush Chawla in the last episodes of the show.

What are your views on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Instagram

