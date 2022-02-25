The Kapil Sharma Show: Shilpa Shetty reveals Badshah's 'Mimicry talent', rapper impersonates Amrish Puri

The Kapil Sharma Show is among the most popular shows on the television screens and it enjoys a massive fan following. People of all ages enjoy the excellent comedy of Kapil Sharma, Bharti Singh, Krushna Abhishek, and other comedians. The show is graced by numerous celebrities every week, and the upcoming episode will be joined by the judges of the superhit reality show India’s Got Talent Season 9. In the episode, Shilpa Shetty will reveal the secret of music composer Badshah.

As per the latest promo of the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, the judges of the talent show India’s Got Talent 9 including Shilpa Shetty, Badshah, and Manoj Muntashir will be the guests. They will be seen engaging in fun banter with host Kapil Sharma. Shilpa Shetty reveals that apart from being an amazing rapper, he is also a fabulous mimic artist. Kapil urges him to do it once. Hence, Badshah takes the mic and does a hilarious mimicry of Amrish Puri from the movie Tehelka.

In the episode, Kapil jokes with Shilpa and says she was looking for talent on India's Got Talent. This makes Shilpa say, "Talented toh yeh praani hai hi. Comedy itna acha karte hain. Isse badhiya talent hai inmein lekin." She asks the audience, "Jaante nahi hain aap uss talent ke baare mein?" When the audience responds with a no, she shares, "Arrey mind-blowing tweet karte hain yeh." Kapil says, "Aaj kal mein kam karta hun thode." Shilpa replies that wine shops are open these days, to which Kapil taunts her for plotting against him before coming to the show.



