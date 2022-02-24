The Kapil Sharma Show: Shilpa Shetty teases Kapil Sharma for his special talent of ‘mind-blowing tweets’

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the audience’s favourites shows which is graced by numerous celebrities every week. In the show, the guests and audience are entertained by the comedy of Kapil Sharma, Bharti Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Sudesh Lahiri, and others. The upcoming episode of the show will be graced by the team of judges of India's Got Talent including Shilpa Shetty, Badshah and Manoj Muntashir. In the recent promo, Shilpa Shetty is seen teasing Kapil Sharma over his drunken tweets in past.

In the promo, Kapil jokes that Shilpa was looking for talent on India's Got Talent, but then she realised that the world's most talented person is somewhere else, hinting at himself. This makes Shilpa say, "Talented toh yeh praani hai hi. Comedy itna acha karte hain. Isse badhiya talent hai inmein lekin." She asks the audience, "Jaante nahi hain aap uss talent ke baare mein?" When the audience responds with a no, she shares, "Arrey mind-blowing tweet karte hain yeh."

Kapil says, "Aaj kal mein kam karta hun thode." Shilpa replies that wine shops are open these days. Kapil taunts her for plotting plans against him before coming to the show. He calls Badshah a ‘workaholic’; Shilpa, Manoj and Kapil joke about how he has eaten half of other judges' payment. Shilpa also tells Kapil why Badshah is going to become a 'fakir' by the end of the show.

In his own show on an OTT platform, Kapil had joked about his 'drunk tweets' to the PM which did not go down well for him. Hence, he had to leave for Maldives for 8 to 9 days to escape the mess.

He had shared, "I spent 9 lakh in Maldives. My entire education was cheaper than that. I will sue Twitter. Sometimes when a politician posts a tweet, Twitter marks it as a manipulated tweet. Even my tweet could've been marked as 'drunk tweet, just ignore him.'"



