The Kapil Sharma Show shoot to resume in the first week of July; Sonu Sood approached to be the guest?

A source close to the development reveals The Kapil Sharma Show shoot might resume in the second week of July. The makers are already in talks with several celebrities for the lineup.

The fiction shows have already begun shooting last week. From Kumkum Bhagya, Kundali Bhagya to Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, and others, the shooting has begun in full spring. July will mark a new dawn for all the broadcasters and producers as fresh episodes will finally be on air after a break of three months, a record in itself. Shooting for non-fiction shows will also begin in July. One of the most awaited shows The Kapil Sharma Show too will be resuming shoots shortly.

A source reveals, "The Kapil Sharma Show is all set to resume shoot by mid-July. The makers are currently in talks with a number of celebrities to lineup the episodes. Sanitization work on the sets is already a work in progress. While Sonu Sood is almost locked to start the fresh episodes, dates for the shoot are yet to be locked. However, abiding by the regulations imposed, the show won't have any live audience keeping the safety in mind."

"All the artists are pretty geared up to resume shoot and are all in the process of locking and seeing how they can progress from hereon," the source added. Well, Kapil Sharma is surely one of the most adored comedians and has a baby back home. Hence, he is ensuring extra care when it comes to resuming shoots.

Meanwhile, the fresh episodes for the fiction shows for most broadcasters will begin from July 13.

