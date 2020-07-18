The Kapil Sharma Show shoot resumes after 125 days and Kapil shares videos of Bharti following safety measures
Comedian-actor Kapil Sharma and team resume shoot for The Kapil Sharma Show today after almost 125 days. The shows had temporarily shut shooting after a nationwide lockdown was announced in the view of Coronavirus pandemic. Kapil today took to his Instagram story to share videos of Bharti Singh and Sumona Chakravarti who were seen following all the safety protocols while entering the set.
As per reports, instead of having celebrities promote their respective films, the team of The Kapil Sharma Show has come up with another concept in which the actor-comedian will be inviting and interacting with COVID-19 warriors this time around. Kapil also has a baby back home and he is taking extra measures to ensure safety. On Friday, he visited the set with his team for rehearsals and to check if all arrangements are in place.
Here's wishing the team, all the best as they begin shooting!