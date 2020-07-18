The Kapil Sharma Show shoot resumes after 125 days and Kapil shares videos of Bharti following safety measures

  1. Home
Kapil Sharma today took to his Instagram story to share videos of Bharti Singh and Sumona Chakravarti who were seen following all the safety protocols while entering the set. The team resumes shooting for the show after 125 days.
Comedian-actor Kapil Sharma and team resume shoot for The Kapil Sharma Show today after almost 125 days. The shows had temporarily shut shooting after a nationwide lockdown was announced in the view of Coronavirus pandemic. Kapil today took to his Instagram story to share videos of Bharti Singh and Sumona Chakravarti who were seen following all the safety protocols while entering the set. 

While Sumona was visibly very happy in the sanitising centre, Bharti too jumped with joy as she reunited with Kapil. Kapil seemed to be following them with the camera as he recorded them taking the temperature test and oximeter before they get started. According to the guidelines, everyone in the crew has to follow the safety measures in order to avoid a pandemic scare. The first guest to be on the show will be Sonu Sood, who has been lauded for his contribution to get daily wagers home in these testing times. 
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

As per reports, instead of having celebrities promote their respective films, the team of The Kapil Sharma Show has come up with another concept in which the actor-comedian will be inviting and interacting with COVID-19 warriors this time around. Kapil also has a baby back home and he is taking extra measures to ensure safety. On Friday, he visited the set with his team for rehearsals and to check if all arrangements are in place. 

Here's wishing the team, all the best as they begin shooting!

