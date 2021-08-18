The Kapil Sharma Show: Sonakshi Sinha teases Kapil about Neeraj Chopra biopic as she joins Bhuj cast virtually

is going to virtually join the cast of 'Bhuj: The Pride Of India' on the 'The Kapil Sharma Show'.

Kapil acknowledges that in the movie, Sonakshi did a fabulous job when it came to sword fighting and other scenes that included fighting. He jokingly adds that if Sonakshi would have showcased her skills earlier and participated in the Olympics, she would have definitely won a medal.

Adding to the banter, Sonakshi who left no stone unturned on humour, told Kapil, "Kapil vaise to aap bhi perfect rahoge Neeraj Chopra ki biopic mai kyunki, lambi lambi toh aap bhi fekte ho bahut" (Kapil by the way you too will be perfect in Neeraj Chopra's biopic because you also like to blow your own trumpet).

Sonakshi's witty one-liners left everyone on the sets in splits including the cast of 'Bhuj.

This weekend 'The Kapil Sharma Show' is making a comeback with the cast of 'Bhuj: The Pride of India' as the special guests. , Nora Fatehi, Ammy Virk and Sharad Kelkar will have hilarious conversations with host Kapil Sharma.

Further, the actors also took a moment to appreciate the efforts put in by the Indian athletes during the recent Tokyo Olympics.

'The Kapil Sharma Show' will air on Sony Entertainment Television.

