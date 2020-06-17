The Kapil Sharma Show: Sonu Sood to be the first guest post the commencement of shoot from June 24?

The shooting schedule of The Kapil Sharma Show will reportedly resume from June 24, 2020. And as per the latest reports, the first guest to grace the show will be Sonu Sood.

The shooting schedules of films, TV shows, and web shows will be commencing soon as the government has eased the restrictions on the same on the condition that the cast and crew members will be following the precautionary protocols. Now, as per the latest reports, The Kapil Sharma Show’s shooting schedule will also resume from June 24, 2020. The show has been a hit among the audience ever since the beginning and people are now eagerly waiting to watch fresh episodes.

Usually, the guests of the show hosted by Kapil Sharma arrive there to promote their movies or shows. However, it seems like this time it won’t be possible as there is no certainty about movies being released into the theatres during the COVID-19 lockdown. So, as per the latest reports, the team of The Kapil Sharma show has come up with another concept in which the actor-comedian will be inviting and interacting with COVID-19 warriors.

As per sources, the first warrior to arrive on the show will be none other than Sonu Sood himself who has been in the news for quite some time for reasons that are now known to everyone. The Dabangg actor has helped millions of migrant workers reach their homes safely by organizing means of transport for them amidst the pandemic. Sonu who has played the role of an antagonist in many movies is now being termed a real-life hero on social media by the netizens because of the noble initiative taken by him.

