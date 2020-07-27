The Kapil Sharma Show: Sonu Sood to grace the first episode & talk about migrant workers; See PICS

Sonu Sood has been receiving a lot of appreciation for his assistance to migrant workers amidst the COVID-19 lockdown. The actor will be the first guest to grace The Kapil Sharma Show.

The Kapil Sharma Show’s fresh episodes will begin airing from August 1, 2020, much to the excitement of the fans. A few days back, the star cast of the show returned to the sets after almost four months to resume the shooting schedule. In fact, TKSS’s host Kapil Sharma has even given a glimpse of their first day of shoot on social media. Among others who have returned to the sets are Archana Puran Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, and Sumona Chakravarti.

There were speculations earlier that Sonu Sood will be the first guest of The Kapil Sharma Show after lockdown. And now, the reports have turned out to be true as the actor who is currently termed as the ‘messiah of migrants’ amidst the COVID-19 lockdown will be gracing the very first episode of the show. As per reports, he will be talking about his experience with the migrant workers. Moreover, Sonu will also be talking about an app that will ensure jobs for the workers.

Meanwhile, check out some of the BTS pictures from the sets below:

As we can already figure out from the pictures, Sonu will share some light-hearted moments with host Kapil Sharma and the rest of the star cast. The Kapil Sharma Show has been receiving a humongous response from the audience ever since it returned with its second season. Numerous celebs from the film as well as television fraternity have graced the show at times.

Are you excited to watch the fresh episodes of The Kapil Sharma Show? Do let us know in the comments section.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: The Kapil Sharma Show's fresh episodes to start from THIS date

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×