The Kapil Sharma Show: Sudesh Lahiri shares picture with special guests Dharmendra & Shatrughan Sinha

The most loved and highly popular comedy show on the Indian television screens is The Kapil Sharma Show. Season two of the show is going to premiere soon and it will be graced by popular actors. Sudesh Lahiri is also part of the new season, and he recently shared a picture with Dharmendra and Shatrughan Sinha, confirming their presence in the show.

Season two of the hit comedy show is going to start from the upcoming weekend. The audience will get to enjoy the standup comedy of Kapil Sharma along with the hilarious acts of the talented comedians. The first episode of the show will be graced by the presence of the Bollywood stars and Ajay Devgn along with their cast members.

The upcoming episodes of the show will be featuring the veteran actors, which has been confirmed with the post by the comedian Sudesh Lahiri. Kapil Sharma is also seen in the picture on the sets of the show TKSS. The actor wrote in the caption, “Inka aashirwad mil gya , aur kya chahiye”

See his post here: