The Kapil Sharma Show: Sumona Chakravarti shares PIC from vanity van; Fans react

Kapil Sharma is coming back with another season of his show The Kapil Sharma Show. The show promo is released but from the promo and pictures, Sumona Chakravarti was missing. Fans were eager to know if she is there in the new season or not. However, she has recently shared a picture on her Instagram that has put all the speculations to rest. She is a part of the new season. Even the makers have also released a new promo that features her.

Sharing the picture from the first day of the shoot, Sumona Chakravarti wished everyone with ‘Hiii’. As soon as she posted the picture, fans dropped a lot of messages. One of the fans wrote, “Fresh as a flower.’ Another fan writes, “Good to see you after a long time.” In the picture, she is seen wearing a black tank top and posing in front of the camera. The actress is getting ready in her vanity. Even celebrities also dropped comments.

Vikrant Massey also commented ‘hiii’. dropped heart emojis. To note, in the new promo video shared on Instagram, Sumona is seen promoting the show and informing the viewers that only three days are left for the show to go on-air.

The show will premiere on August 21, 2021. The team has already shot episodes with , , Shatrughan Sinha and Dharmendra. Kapil had shared several pictures on his Instagram from the shoot. Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, Archana Puran Singh, Kiku Sharda and Sudhesh Lehri will also be seen in the show.

