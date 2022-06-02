The Kapil Sharma Show: Sunil Grover to Ali Asgar, 5 members who exited the show midway

'The Kapil Sharma Show' has been entertaining the audiences for a few years now and has gained a huge fan following who belong to all age groups. The show has carved a niche in the hearts of the masses with its mind-blowing content and witticisms. The main host and comedian Kapil Sharma surely know to tickle bones with his excellent sarcasm. Kapil is accompanied by a group of talented comedians like Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Sudesh Lahiri, and others who set the stage on fire with their hilarious acts and never disappoint the audiences.

Archana Puran Singh, known for her infectious laughter, is presently judging The Kapil Sharma Show. Considering the popularity of the show, many celebs often grace this show for promoting their films. The entire team of The Kapil Sharma Show presents their act in front of the celebs and leaves the audience in splits. The show has witnessed the entry and exit of many popular faces since its inception. The audiences always showered their immense love for all the artists and their performances in the show.

Let's have a look at the five members who exited the show mid-way, leading to controversies:

Sunil Grover:

The first comedian who exited The Kapil Sharma Show, leaving fans disappointed, was Sunil Grover. Sunil played the role of Dr. Mashoor Gulati and was one of the most loved characters on the show. However, in 2017, when the entire team was returning from Australia's tour, Kapil verbally abused and assaulted Sunil on the flight, which led to the latter's exit from The Kapil Sharma Show.

Ali Asgar:

Alis Asgar played 'Pushpa Nani' on The Kapil Sharma Show and his character also received a positive response from the audience. After being a part of the show for a long time, Ali's character unexpectedly disappeared from the show. Later, in an interview with IANS, Ali shared the reason for quitting the show. He said, "We worked there for the longest period of time, but after a certain point, there was a time when I felt that I should move from the show because I had creative differences with Kapil and his team. My character wasn't going anywhere and it was becoming stagnant and I felt there was no scope for creative improvement."

Navjot Singh Sidhu:

Navjot Singh Sidhu was the first judge of The Kapil Sharma Show. The reason for Navjot's disappearance from the show was because of his remark on Pakistan after the Pulwama terror attack in 2019. Due to this, netizens demanded a boycott of Navjot Singh Sidhu and he got replaced with Archana Puran Singh.

Sugandha Mishra:

Sugandha Mishra was also a part of The Kapil Sharma Show but exited midway. Revealing her reason to quit the show, Sugandha told Koi Moi, "After Sunil Grover ji left, there were many changes happened in the format of the show. And we were not called again. I was going with the flow and I feel my journey with the show halted there."

Upasana Singh:

Upasana Singh who essayed Kapil's neighbor in the show had also quit the show after a certain period. Sharing her reason for exiting the show, Upasana told Bollywood Times, "I did a few episodes with Kapil but then I realised I wanted to do something creatively satisfying than just be a part of his show for a few minutes. Kapil and I are on good terms and we regularly communicate with each other. I am hoping that he will someday write a role for me because that will justify my talent and creatively satisfy me as an actor. I don't want to work because I have to do something on television. That's the reason, currently, I haven't taken up any projects on television."

For the unversed, the team of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' will be taking a break from next month as they will travel to the USA for a tour. Replacing the series will be a new comedy show titled Laughter Champions.

