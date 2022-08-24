The Kapil Sharma Show: Sunil Pal reacts strongly to Krushna Abhishek's exit from the comedy show

The Kapil Sharma Show is all set to return with a bang, and its shooting has also begun. Akshay Kumar is the first guest on the show with the team of his film, Cuttputlli, including Rakul Preet Singh and Chandrachur Singh. The latter even shared a glimpse of it on his Instagram. The host Kapil shot for the promo with their permanent guest Archana Puran Singh and shared it on social media. Kapil tagged her as his 'lucky charm.' The shoot has begun in full swing but unfortunately, the cast won't remain the same, as Krushna Abhishek has made an exit.

Pinkvilla was the first to report about Krushna Abhishek's exit from The Kapil Sharma Show. He cited 'agreement issues' for not being seen anymore as Sapna from this comedy chat show. While Kapil and his team may not have given any statement from their end, comedian Sunil Pal has strongly reacted to Krushna's exit. In a video, Pal said, "I've heard that brother Krushna is leaving The Kapil Sharma Show. This show has been doing well. You are getting good work and monetarily too, you are earning 100 percent more than what you would earn outside. What will you do outside this show? The same low-budgeted serials, B, C grade films?"

Sunil Pal posted this video on his Instagram

He further continued, "What happens to these people? Kapil Sharma gave them name, fame and money, and in the end, people leave him and go. This causes no loss to Kapil because with each passing day, he is inching more towards success and earning wealth and fame. Anyway, all the best, go. Go out and show what you can do."

Bharti Singh's lesser appearances on TKSS

On the other hand, Pinkvilla had also reported about Bharti Singh not being an active part of the upcoming season. Confirming the news, Bharti had said, "I am on a short break, and I am doing Sa Re Ga Ma Pa (Li'l Champs 9) too. So it’s not that I won’t do The Kapil Sharma Show, but I won’t be able to be regular there. Main dikhungi, par beech beech mein dikhungi because I also have a baby now, and have some shows and events too."

The Kapil Sharma Show will replace India's Laughter Champion.

