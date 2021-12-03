The Kapil Sharma Show: Sunny Deol recalls son Karan Deol’s reaction to his romantic scene with Juhi Chawla

Walking in his father and grandfather’s footsteps, Karan Deol made his debut with the film, ‘Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas’. The father-son duo recently graced The Kapil Sharma Show and revealed some never-heard-before stories with the audience.

During the episode, Kapil asked Sunny about his comfortable level performing an intimate scene in front of his father Dharmendra and son Karan. To answer that legendary actor shared an interesting story and revealed that when Karan was young he saw him shooting a romantic scene wherein he had to hug the actress. Karan, who was with his cousin, saw the scene and started crying. “Yeh (Karan Deol) bohot chota tha aur main Juhi Chawla ke saath ek picture ki shooting kar raha tha. Toh uss mein mera scene tha jahan I hug her and all that….gaane ka sequence tha. Yeh peeche mere, kisike… cousin ke haath mein, godi mein tha. Toh main woh kar raha tha aur woh peeche se rone lag gaya zor se,” said Sunny.

Talking about the work front, Karan will next be seen in ‘Velle’, a film helmed by Deven Munjal and produced under the banner, Ajay Devgn FFilms. Whereas, Sunny has begun shooting for the much-awaited sequel ‘Gadar 2’ alongside Ameesha Patel. The second part is being directed by Anil Sharma. In an interview with Pinkvilla Anil Sharma had said, “The entire world wants to see Tara Singh back and I would love to make 10 films on that character. But it’s difficult to make Gadar 2. One needs a bomb of emotion, drama and grandeur. Whenever Gadar 2 is announced, you can assume that I have got that bomb.”

