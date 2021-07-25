The Kapil Sharma Show Teaser Out: Archana Puran Singh finally makes a stylish entry along with the team

Ever since The Kapil Sharma show's comeback was announced, fans could not keep their calm. Recently, Kapil took to his Instagram, posted a picture with his entire team, and announced that they had begun the shoot. Well, today, the comedian's recent post is a treat for all his fans who have been desperately waiting for the comeback of the comedy show. Sharma took to his Instagram handle and posted the show's teaser, which finally sees Archana Puran Singh making a grand entry.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Kapil Sharma posted the teaser of The Kapil Sharma Show featuring Bharti Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Chandan Prabhakar, and the gorgeous Archana Puran Singh. This teaser is also an answer to all those wondering if Archana would be a part of the show or not. Well, she very much will be there. Kapil captioned the teaser as, "#thekapilsharmashow new season #comingsoon."

Check it out:

The moment Kapil Sharma posted the teaser, fans went crazy in the comments section. They showered so much love. A lot of them posted fire emojis, while some posted heart emojis. One fan also wrote, "the best show ever."

Well, we are sure that after this teaser, your wait for the show is going to be even more difficult. With the teaser, Kapil Sharma and his team gave a message to all their viewers that "Laughter is the best medicine but only after vaccination."

How excited are you for the show?

