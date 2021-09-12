The Kapil Sharma Show: Thalaivii’s Kangana Ranaut speaks on why she wants a ‘chup rehne wala’ boyfriend

The Kapil Sharma Show has recently come back on the television and the fans could not be happier about it. Several Bollywood stars including and have appeared on the show to promote their films. The latest one to appear on the show is to promote her much-awaited theatrical release ‘Thalaivii’. Thalaivii has released in cinemas in multiple languages on 10 September. Kangana and Kapil spoke about the various themes on the show in relation to the actress’s life and career. During the episode, Kapil asked her about the kind of boyfriend mentioning that she has dated a lot of gangsters in her films.

Kapil gave her a choice of picking between a silent or a talkative boyfriend. Kangana chose to go for the former and said, “Chup rehne wala kyuki mujhe bolna pasand hai. Mujhe sun ne wale log bahut acche lagte hai, baith ke suno." Later Kapil asked her if she wants her boyfriend to spend a lot or be miserely. Kangana said, “Kanjoos kyuki kharcha mujhe karna hai." She also mentioned that it doesn't matter if her partner is from the film industry or politics, it should be a heart-to-heart connection.

Recently Kangana Ranaut on Instagram shared a story where she mentioned how Hollywood is destroying other industries by creating a global monopoly. She wrote, “Hollywood has destroyed other industries by creating a global monopoly. They are taking over our screens. We would rather see the dubbed version of Lion King or Jungle Book overdubbed version of a Malayalam film. We need to enjoy our own films first, be it Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, or Punjabi. We must keep our people and our industry our priority and discourage Hollywood films. This is the way to make an Atmanirbhar Bharat”.

