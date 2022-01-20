The Kapil Sharma Show: TMKOC’s Shailesh Lodha gets called out for hypocrisy as he appears on the show

The upcoming episode of the entertainment show The Kapil Sharma Show will be graced by poets like Sanjay Jhala, Mumtaz Naseem, Meeruthi and actor Shailesh Lodha. However, the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor is getting trolled for gracing the sets as he earlier criticised the show.

The promos are shared by the channel on social media. Internet users couldn't help but wonder how Shailesh could appear on a show which he once condemned. An old video where he had done so is also doing the rounds on social media.

In the video, Shailesh is seen saying, "Main kuch karyakram dekhta hun toh mujhe sharam aati hai. Ek aisi dadi jo har vyakti ko choomna chahti hai, ek aisi bua jo shaadi ke liye betaab hai, ek pati jo apni patni ko prataadit karta hai. Main uss karyakram mein kaam karta hu jismein ek beta haar baat pe apne baap ke paon chuta hai."

In the comments section, several users pulled him up for his hypocrisy. One user wrote, "Shailesh ji yea kya kiya aapne, jis show ke bare mai itna kuch bol dia, ab usi show mai aap chale gaye (What have you done, Shailesh Ji. You have appeared on the same show against which you spoke ill once)."

Another wrote, "Shailesh Lodha kese agaya is show par yeh toh bohut burai karta tha iss show ki paisa ache ache ko badal deta hai (How did Shailesh appear on this show he spoke so much against it...money changes everyone).

A user also said, "Ab ye bhi usi karyakram me ja rhe hain abhi ..... Hypocrisy ki bhi seema hoti hai" (Now he is also going to Kapil's show, there's a limit to hypocrisy).

The promo of the show released by the channel shows Kapil and Shailesh pulling each other’s leg over the money they make and the works they do. While Shailesh was slammed by many, numerous users also expressed their desire to watch the episode.



