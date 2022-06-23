The Kapil Sharma Show tour: Ginni Chatrath turns stylist for Kapil; Comedian shares PICS with his 'tribe'

Kapil Sharma and his team Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Chandan Prabhakar, Sumona Chakravarti and Rajiv Thakur from The Kapil Sharma Show are extremely excited about their US and Canada tour. The king of comedy, Kapil, has been sharing glimpses of their team having a fun time in each other's company. Recently, he posted a video of the entire gang through which he updated that they have reached Frankfurt and will soon touch Canada. Kapil wrote, "Reached Frankfurt, see you soon Canada" and tagged the official handle of The Kapil Sharma Show.

Kapil, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Sumona Chakravarti and Chandan Prabhakar reached Canada and they shared pictures from the picturesque location on Instagram. They all were dressed impeccably well. Kapil donned black denim, a white t-shirt with a black and grey jacket, a watch, and his smile. The comedian was styled by none other than his wife, Ginni Chathrath. Krushna opted for a leopard-print shirt with distressed denim, while Kiku, Chandan, Rajiv, and Sumona were seen in denim, tees, and jackets. Kapil captioned the post as, "Crew that laughs together stays together!! Styled by - biwi @ginnichatrath #MyTribe #MyVibe #vancouver #britishcolumbia #kapilsharmalive2022 (sic)".

Take a look at Kapil Sharma's post here:

Prior to this post, he had posted a few more snaps with his team from the airport where everyone flaunted their style. The netizens were impressed with Chandan Prabhakar aka Chandu chaiwala's style. Kapil had posted the photo and captioned it, "Flying to Vancouver now can’t wait to meet our lovely fans in canada #vancouver #britishcolumbia #canada #toronto #kapilsharmalive2022 #tkss #thekapilsharmashow (sic)".

Check out the post here:

Archana Puran Singh, who was repeatedly teased on the show for not going along to the tour, had also dropped a comment wishing them all luck. She had written, "So so sooooo happy @kapilsharma @kikusharda @rajivthakur007 @chandanprabhakar @krushna30 @sumonachakravarti. Looks like the funnnnn has already begunnnnn. Here's wishing you guys super duper shows and all the fans a fantabulous time watching you all live... the way I've been lucky to watch ! Mwah! (sic)".

The Kapil Sharma Show has gone off air, and the last episode of the show was graced by the cast of Karan Johar's film 'JugJugg Jeeyo.'