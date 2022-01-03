The Kapil Sharma Show trends on Twitter after Jr NTR graces stage with team RRR; Here’s why

The Kapil Sharma Show has been a huge hit among the audience for several years now. Viewers love the candid and hilarious conversations that ensue between host Kapil Sharma, the guests, and the entire cast of the show. In the latest episode on Sunday, Jr NTR, Ram Charan, SS Rajamouli, and Alia Bhatt were seen gracing the stage, as they arrived to promote the much-anticipated upcoming film, RRR. After the episode aired on television screens, fans started trending it on Twitter. Read on to find out why.

On checking the tweets under the hashtag ‘TheKapilSharmaShow’, you will find that fans absolutely loved Jr NTR’s persona on the show. They were left mesmerized by the ‘down-to-earth’ personality of the noted and loved actor, and expressed the same on the micro-blogging site. One user wrote, “This man just stole the show, what an humble, honest and down too earth personality.! Especially when kapil mentioned about "Andhrawala" He is truly Incredible. Not everyone can handle such strong fan bases effortlessly.!! #Myinspiration #JaiNTR @tarak9999 #TheKapilSharmaShow”.

Another tweeted, “Became a fan of Junior NTR after watching his interviews.Superstar yet so humble & down to Earth. #TheKapilSharmaShow”.

Take a look what Twitterati have to say:

Coming to the film, SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR stars Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn in pivotal roles. One of the most anticipated pan-India films, RRR was slated to release on the 7th of January, and the entire team was busy with promotions. However, owing to the rising number of Covid-19 cases and cinemas being shut in multiple states across the country, the release of the film has been postponed. However, the date has not been announced yet.

