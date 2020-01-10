The Kapil Sharma Show: Varun Dhawan disguises as Prabhudheva with Shraddha Kapoor to promote Street Dancer 3D

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor graced the Kapil Sharma Show a day back. However, little do fans know that Varun pranked everyone on the sets by showing up as Prabhudheva to the sets till the real king of dance arrived. Check it out.

One of the most loved shows on Indian TV is The Kapil Sharma Show and every weekend, a new celeb graces the episode. Recently, , , Remo D’Souza and others from the team of Street Dancer 3D graced Kapil’s show. However, the most hilarious thing about Varun and Shraddha’s visit came when the Street Dancer 3D star showed up disguised on the sets of the show as none other than co-star Prabhudheva. Little did anyone on the sets of Kapil’s show know that Varun would come dressed as the king of dance.

As per a report in Mumbai Mirror, Varun decided to prank everyone by dressing up as Prabhudheva. His team also went with the flow. The Street Dancer 3D star donned a cool blue jacket with a curly haired wig, moustache and beard to look like Prabhu. A source told the daily, “It was Varun’s idea and the team played along when they saw through his disguise.” Well, surely the star knows how to have fun, especially when heading to one of the popular comedy shows on TV.

(Also Read: Street Dancer 3D: Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor have a gala time shooting for The Kapil Sharma Show; WATCH)

Shraddha also accompanied Varun on the sets of the show and photos of Varun dressed as Prabhudheva went viral on the internet. Later when Prabhu showed up, he too laughed with Varun and the photos of the two posing together are just too cute to handle. A day back, Varun also had shared a video in which he was seen having fun with Shraddha on the sets of the show. Varun even included Archana Puran Singh and Kapil in his video. Street Dancer 3D is slated to release on January 24, 2020, and the team promoted the same on Kapil’s show.

Check out Varun Dhawan's photos:

Read More