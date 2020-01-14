The Kapil Sharma Show: Varun Dhawan REVEALS dad David Dhawan is very strict with him

Post Street Dancer 3D, Varun Dhawan will be seen in Coolie No 1 opposite Sara Ali Khan, and Shashank Khaitan’s Mr Lele co-starring Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar,

, time and again, has proved that he is a versatile actor- from Student of the year, October, Badrinath Ki Dulhania to Badlapur and Kalank, among others, Varun has always done a variety of roles to prove his mettle. Now in the latest, Varun Dhawan will be seen in Remo D’Souza’s Street Dancer 3D and in order to promote the film, Varun Dhawan had appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show. Now we all know that post Street Dancer, Varun will be seen in daddy David Dhawan’s Coolie No 1 and this is the third film that the father -son duo will be working together, and during the show, Varun revealed that his father is very strict with him. That’s right!

Now we all must be wondering that since it is the Dhawan household, Varun must be getting the script beforehand but sadly, that’s not the case because Varun revealed that ‘I ask him for the script,’ but David Dhawan never gives him the script unless he says yes to him. Varun goes on to say that his dad and veteran director, David Dhawan, never listens to his demands, as he says, ‘My dad has only one thing to say ‘Jab Maine , Govinda, Anil Kapoor ko scripts nahi dikhai, to tujhe kyu dikhao.’

Just like any director, even David is strict with Varun when it comes to performance, and talking about the same, Varun said, “I always take it as a challenge to prove dad wrong in every situation and come out with a better version of me.” Post Street Dancer 3D, Varun will be seen in Coolie No 1 opposite Sara Ali Khan, and Shashank Khaitan’s Mr Lele co-starring Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar, and the makers of Mr Lele had dropped the first look of the film yesterday on social media.

Credits :Mumbai Mirror

Read More