The Kapil Sharma Show: Veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha to grace upcoming episode?

Fresh episodes of The Kapil Sharma Show began airing from 1st August 2020. Meanwhile, reports suggest that Shatrughan Sinha will be a part of the show soon.

The COVID-19 crisis and the inevitable lockdown witnessed the halt in shooting schedules of all movies, TV shows, and web series. Finally, after a hiatus of 3-4 months, the shooting schedules have resumed, and the entertainment industry is back on its feet again. Just like others, the shoot for The Kapil Sharma Show also started sometime back much to the excitement of the audience. The first episode of the much-loved show aired on 1st August 2020 and received an immense response.

Numerous guests have graced the show right from the beginning. Now, the latest we have learned is that veteran actor and politician Shatrughan Sinha will grace the upcoming episode of the show. His daughter and actress has already appeared in a few episodes of TKSS for movie promotions. And now, it’s time for him to appear in the show. According to a report by Tellychakkar, the makers of the show are in talks with the yesteryear star for the same.

Earlier, The Kapil Sharma Show was attended by the likes of actors Manoj Vajpayee and Anubhav Sinha. Moreover, Sonu Sood happens to be the first-ever guest of the show after the resuming of its shoot. Meanwhile, complete precautionary measures have been taken while shooting for TKSS. For instance, there is no live audience this time, unlike in previous times. Apart from Kapil Sharma, Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, Kiku Sharda, and others are also an inevitable part of The Kapil Sharma Show.

Credits :Tellychakkar

