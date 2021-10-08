The Kapil Sharma Show: Vicky Kaushal and Shoojit Sircar left in splits due to Kiku Sharda’s comic act; VIDEO

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most popular shows watched by the Indian audience. The show is graced by numerous celebrities every year. The upcoming episode of the show will see Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal and director Shoojit Sircar. They will be seen for the promotion of their upcoming movie ‘Sardar Udham’. Vicky and Shoojit are seen enjoying the comic performances of Kapil Sharma, Kiku Sharda and the entire cast.

In the upcoming episode of the entertainment reality show, Vicky Kaushal and Shoojit Sircar will be seen having a gala time on the show. In the promo, it is seen that Kiku Sharda is seen in a funny getup. He tells Vicky Kaushal that Shah Rukh Khan is hurt due to him. Kapil Sharma asks him why he said because he keeps asking everyone ‘How's the josh?’

. @vickykaushal09 , aap 'Josh' movie dekhiye kaafi acchhi hai. Phir aapko baar baar puchna nahin padega! Dekhiye #TheKapilSharmaShow, iss Ravivaar raat 9:30 baje, sirf Sony par. pic.twitter.com/zNpRKMMtT0 — sonytv (@SonyTV) October 8, 2021

The previous episodes of the show have been graced by celebrities including Karisma Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Neeta Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, etc. The previous episode was full of entertainment as Randhir Kapoor revealed some interesting secrets of the Kapoor family. Randhir mentioned that Kareena only wanted about 100 people at the wedding, while Randhir told her, ‘Ek jashn karte hain’. Kareena however made it very clear that she wanted a low-key wedding.

Randhir told Kapil Sharma, “Maine usko bola, ‘Kapoor khud 350 hai. Mumbai mein jo patthar uthao usme se ek Kapoor hoga aur actor banna chahta hoga. 100 jan ki party kaise kar sakte hai?’ Usne bola, ‘Agar aapko aur bulane hai toh aap apni shaadi pe kar lena’.



