The Kapil Sharma Show to welcome Mahabharat cast; Fans plead Kapil to invite Shaheer Sheikh's Mahabharat team

Kapil Sharma recently revealed that he and his team are all set to welcome the Mahabharat cast on The Kapil Sharma Show this weekend. However, fans posed another demand as they demanded the comedian to invite Shaheer Sheikh and Sourabh Raj Jain starrer Mahabharat team. Read on.

The Kapil Sharma Show is among the most-watched on Indian Television, and TRP's are proof. Ardent viewers of TKSS keep eagerly waiting to know about the guests of the next episode. Yesterday, Kapil took to his Twitter handle to surprise fans as he revealed about the special guests in the upcoming episode of TKSS. The ace comedian revealed that the cast of the iconic mythological show Mahabharat is all set to grace TKSS.

He wrote, 'Today, the actors from the show Mahabharat are coming on sets. If you have any questions for them please share it in the comment section. Thank you.' While fans were elated to know that the OG Mahabharat team from the 1988 TV series will be gracing the show, fans posed another request before Kapil. Many social media users, requested Kapil to invite the Star Plus Mahabharat team, which included Shaheer Sheikh and Sourabh Raj Jain that aired in 2013.

Yes, fans flooded Kapil Sharma's posts with requests asking him to invite the cast of the 2013 TV series, Mahabharat. Apart from Shaheer and Sourabh, the show starred Pooja Sharma, Aham Sharma, Arav Chowdhary, and Arpit Ranka in pivotal roles.

Take a look at fans requests to Kapil here:

आज महाभारत के ऐक्टर्ज़ आ रहे हैं, कोई सवाल पूछना चाहते हैं तो कॉमेंट में भेज दें। धन्यवाद — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) September 21, 2020

Sir please invite Starplus Mahabharat cast too someday https://t.co/pjmYpgxdsN — Shaheer Sheikh & Pooja Sharma (@shaheerpoojaluv) September 21, 2020

Sir its a humble request pls invite the whole cast of mahabharat starplus . Pls sir https://t.co/obwruAwF81 — ShaPoover (@PooverSha) September 21, 2020

Please @sktorigins and the whole creators of Mahabharat please sir we want to see Mahabharat again on Starplus !! Otherwise same cast ko ek naye show mai cast karo same cast and an Mythology show missing this cast so much specially @saurabhraajjain and @PraneetBhat — Aradhana (@Aradhan17074269) September 21, 2020

#Mahabharat Star plus

On Kapil Sharma show

Plz accept this request — Somya (@shaheerpooja) September 21, 2020

The comedian also shared a BTS photo with the TKSS team, wherein they were dressed in historical outfits and flaunted their retro looks. In the picture, we can see Kapil, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Sumona Chakravarti, Bharti Singh, and Chandan Prabhakar posing with wide smiles on their faces, as they looked beautiful in their attires.

In the caption, Kapil also asked fans a fun question, as he played 'Guess who it is?' He asked, 'What is the name of the actor on the TV screen behind?' Well, fans were quick to answer that it is Firoz Khan, who played the role of Arjun in B. R. Chopra's Mahabharat.

Take a look at the TKSS team's BTS photo here:

The 1988 show Mahabharat also starred Nitish Bharadwaj, Mukesh Khanna among others. Are you excited to relive old memories and meet the Mahabharat cast on TKSS soon? Let us know in the comment section below.

