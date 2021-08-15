The Kapil Sharma Show will premiere on THIS date; Akshay Kumar & Ajay Devgn to grace the first episode

Ever since the Kapil Sharma Show’s comeback was announced, fans could not keep their calm. Kapil and his entire team have been teasing the fans by giving them sneak-peek from the sets. Fans are already aware that the shooting had begun, but now the comedian has finally revealed the date this show will go on-air.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Kapil Sharma has shared the teaser of The Kapil Sharma Show and revealed that the show would premiere on August 21. Yes! You heard that right. Kapil Sharma and his team will soon be making a comeback on your television screens with unlimited fun and laughter. Going by the teaser, the first episode will be graced by Ajay Devgn and , who were there to promote their films Bhuj: The Pride Of India and Bell Bottom, respectively, with their teams. In the teaser, we can hear Kapil saying, “pehle episode me grand bohni karwa di aapne.” Sharing the teaser on his Instagram handle, Kapil wrote, “Coming on 21st august”.

Take a look:

The teaser is proof of the madness and fun that is waiting for all the fans. We know that fans have already started counting days for The Kapil Sharma Show to premiere.

The moment posted this teaser; fans started showering love in the comments section. We are sure that it is going to be a grand comeback. What do you think? How excited are you to watch The Kapil Sharma Show? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

