The Kapil Sharma Show: Woman reveals to Vicky Kaushal that her mom thinks he is her boyfriend

Vicky Kaushal along with director Shoojit Sircar recently visited The Kapil Sharma Show to promote their upcoming venture ‘Sardar Udham’. On the show, a woman from the audience member revealed to Vicky that her mom thinks he is her boyfriend. Anjali was looking at Vicky’s picture on her phone and as her mother looked at her, she told her mother that, “Ladka B eTech kiya hua hai, ab acting kar raha hai (He has studied engineering and is acting now).” She added that now, her mother thinks that he is her boyfriend and that she has asked her family not to look for a husband for her.

After hearing the story, Vicky said, “Kal ko aapki shaadi kahin aur ho jayegi, aapki mummy sochti rahegi maine dhokha de diya (If you get married to someone else tomorrow, your mother will think I betrayed you).” In a previous chat with IANS, Vicky spoke about insecurity as an actor. He said, “I think self-doubt is a very important part of being an artiste. You are never too satisfied, you are never too sure and that is the beauty of it because we always keep feeling that we can grow, we can do better and we can tell it in a better way and that is important also.”

Vicky further said, “That is an integral part of our growth also as an actor. Everyday I come back home, I shower and I sit and I feel Oh I could've done better'. So, that self-doubt is always there but that is something that keeps that fire burning inside me."

Also Read| Vicky Kaushal blushes after Kapil Sharma reads reports of him sneaking out to meet Katrina Kaif