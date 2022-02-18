The Kapil Sharma Show: Yami Gautam, Neha Dhupia and Atul Kulkarni grace the sets to promote ‘A Thursday’

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most popular shows on television screens. The show is graced by numerous celebs in every episode, and till now numerous stars including Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan, etc. have been on the reality show. The upcoming episode will be graced by the cast of the movie, “A Thursday” including Yami Gautam, Neha Dhupia, and Atul Kulkarni.

As per the latest promo of the entertainment show hosted by Kapil Sharma, he will welcome ace actors of the upcoming thriller, “A Thursday”. Yami Gautam, Neha Dhupia, and Atul Kulkarni donned black outfits. Yami Gautam look absolutely gorgeous in a bodycon jumpsuit, and Neha Dhupia looked graceful in a black saree. Kapil Sharma gave them a warm welcome as he teased Atul Kulkarni for being busy. He teased him for not colouring his hair even when working with gorgeous actresses.

Talking about Yami’s role in the show, Kapil says, “Itna sundar kidnapper ho to baccho ke baap bhi bole ki hume bhi andar le lo madam”. He also gives almonds to Neha Dhupia for managing her kids and work life efficiently. To this Atul replied jokingly, “Bahot jaldi nahi de rahe”. To this Kapil Sharma replies, “To kya teesre bacche ke hone ke baad du”, which leaves Neha Dhupia and everyone else in splits.

The weekend episode will be also be graced by the gorgeous actress Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Kapoor and the cast of ‘The Fame Game’.



