The Kapil Sharma Show: Yami Gautam REVEALS hubby Aditya Dhar never proposed to her; Says ‘Shaadi ho gayi’

and Aditya Dhar got married in an intimate ceremony on June 4. The couple announced the union by posting a wedding picture on Instagram. Recently, the star cast of the latest horror-comedy film ‘Bhoot Police’ appeared on the popular Kapil Sharma Show. Yami along with and Jacqueline Fernandez graced the show. Krushna Abhishek posed the question to Yami about ‘Uri’ director proposed to her. Yami revealed that Aditya never actually proposed to her. Krushna further asked who proposed whom, to which Yami said, “Kisi ne nahi kiya. Shaadi ho gayi (No one proposed, we just got married).”

Yami further mentioned that there were only 20 guests at her wedding and her maternal grandmother, who lived only 40 km away from the venue, did not attend because she wished to respect the Covid-19 protocol. In a previous chat with Hindustan Times, Yami spoke about Aditya and said, “You just know it in your gut. It’s not something that you can really describe. You just know it. When you start understanding the person’s value system, and what family he belongs to.”

Yami further added, “You don’t have to have similarities or share common things in your interests, but have similarities in your value system and in your ethics. And we share that a lot. I have a lot of respect for Aditya and I had a lot of respect for him as a professional and as a person. I respect him for who he is”. Yami played a pivotal character in Aditya Dhar’s directorial debut ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’ alongside Vicky Kaushal.

