The Kapil Sharma Show: Yesteryear stars Padmini Kolhapure & Poonam Dhillon to join TKSS team for a fun evening

Veteran Bollywood actresses Padmini Kolhapure and Poonam Dhillon are all set to grace the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show. Here's what you can expect from TKSS's special episode.

The Kapil Sharma Show is counted amongst one of the most-loved shows on Indian Television. Kapil Sharma along with his fun-loving team works with full dedication to brighten up people's lives with their jokes and antics. The TKSS team ensures to put up a funny, relatable, and light-hearted show every weekend on TV for viewers, to provide them with the correct dose of entertainment that they yearn for.

In every episode, Kapil invites some celebrities as special guests for a fun, hilarious, and chatty evening. With the weekend nearing fans have been wondering who's going to grace The Kapil Sharma Show this Saturday-Sunday. Well, we have the answer to it. Yesteryear Bollywood actresses Padmini Kolhapure and Poonam Dhillon are all set to join the TKSS team this time, for a happy and nostalgic evening. The two stars will be at their candid best with Kapil as they share some unknown secrets about their career, personal life, and more.

The makers have also released a promo featuring the veteran actresses on TKSS as they get goofy with Kapil. In the clip, Kapil is seen asking the iconic actresses which of their co-stars used to flirt the most. To which, Padimin spills the beans, saying that Jackie Shroff was too flirtatious. Within a few seconds, we see Krushna Abhishek entering the stage dressed as Jackie as he mimicks the actor's style. Upon seeing Krushna in Jackie's avatar, Padmini and Poonam are left in peals of laughter.

Here's a sneak peek from the upcoming TKSS episode:

Well, its certainly going to be a fun-filled ride with Padmini Kolhapure and Poonam Dhillon on The Kapil Sharma Show. Are you excited about the show? Let us know in the comment section below.

