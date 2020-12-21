Kapil Sharma showers birthday love on ‘legend’ Govinda; Aces a dance step with the actor & his wife Sunita

As Govinda is celebrating his 57th birthday today, Kapil Sharma wished the superstar with a special post on Instagram.

Govinda has been one of the most iconic stars in Bollywood who is known for giving us several iconic movies during 90s. From comedy to romance, family drama, we have seen Govinda trying hands on almost every genre and winning hearts with his impeccable acting skills. Besides, Govinda’s dance moves have also been a thing among his massive fan following. So, as the legendary actor turned a year older today, he was inundated with best wishes from fans across the world.

Amid this, Kapil Sharma also penned a sweet note for Govinda and showered birthday love on the Hero No 1 actor. He shared a beautiful pic with the birthday boy wherein he was seen acing a dance step along with Govinda and his Sunita Ahuja. Interestingly, while Govinda wore an all black outfit paired with a black jacket with golden embroidery, Sunita twinned with him in her shimmery black top paired with black trousers. On the other hand, Kapil complimented the couple in his black sweatshirt with denims. The renowned comedian turned actor captioned the image as “Happy birthday legend @govinda_herono1 #happybirthday #happybirthdaygovinda.”

Take a look at Kapil Sharma’s birthday wish for Govinda:

To note, the senior actor recently made the headlines after he had opened up on his fallout with nephew Krushna Abhishek. The actor revealed that he read that the new report, wherein Krushna clarified about him not sharing the stage with Govinda on TKSS. However, Krushna's comments on his and Govinda's relationship did not go down well with the latter. 'His (Krushna) statement had many defamatory comments and was thoughtless,' expressed Govinda.

