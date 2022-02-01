Kapil Sharma showers birthday love on son Trishaan as he turns 1: Thank you for coming in our life

Kapil Sharma has all the reasons to be in a celebratory mood today. After all, it’s his son Trishaan’s first birthday. Yes! Kapil Sharma’s little munchkin has turned one today and the renowned comedian can’t keep calm about it. Needless to say, it is a special day for Kapil who made sure to treat his fans with an adorable pic of his son Trishaan as he sought everyone’s blessings on the special day. In the pic, the little munchkin was dressed in a white and brown coloured shirt with a dark blue coloured bow tie and was also wearing blue glasses.