Kapil Sharma showers love on Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh after the singer announced her pregnancy

After Neha Kakkar announced her pregnancy with an adorable post on social media, Kapil Sharma left a love filled comment on her post.

The day started on an amazing note for Neha Kakkar’s fans as the bubbly singer announced her pregnancy. To note, the announcement came just months after Neha’s grand wedding. The Aankh Maarey singer married her man Rohanpreet Singh in a lavish wedding in October this year and ever since then they have been painting the town red with their mushy romance. And now the announcement of her pregnancy has got her massive fan following beaming with happiness. Neha and Rohan made the big announcement with an adorable picture of themselves on social media.

In the picture, Neha, who was seen wearing a denim jumpsuit, was flaunting her baby bump while her husband Rohan was holding him from the back. The soon to be mommy had captioned the image as, “KhyaalRakhyaKar”. Soon wishes started pouring in for the soon to be parents. Amid this, Kapil Sharma also showered love on preggers Neha Kakkar. Taking to the comment section on the Indian Idol 12 judge, Kapil wrote, “Congratulations God bless” followed by heart emoticon. On the other hand, confirming the big news, Neha’s brother Tony Kakkar also left a sweet comment on post and wrote, “Main mama ban jaaunga”.

Take a look at Kapil Sharma’s comment on Neha Kakkar’s pregnancy announcement:

To recall, Neha had graced Kapil’s The Kapil Sharma Show early this month with husband Rohanpreet and the couple was seen spilling beans about their first meeting and their love story on the show.

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Neha is currently seen judging Indian Idol season 12 along with Himesh Reshammiya and Vishal Dadlani.

