The Kapil Sharma Show's Bharti Singh quashes reports of shoot resuming soon; Says 'situation is not right'

The Kapil Sharma Show's shoot is not beginning anytime soon, reveals Bharti Singh. She has also rubbished the reports of Sonu Sood being the first guest of the show post lockdown.

This is a known fact that the government has granted permission for resuming shoots of movies, TV shows, and web shows. In the midst of all this, there have been reports that The Kapil Sharma Show’s shoot will be resuming from June 24, 2020. Not only that but it is also reported that Sonu Sood will be the first guest of the talk show as the team is planning to invite COVID-19 warriors as a part of the new concept.

Bharti Singh, who is an inevitable part of The Kapil Sharma Show has, however, quashed the reports stating that the situation is still not right. Not only that, but she has also revealed that Kapil Sharma isn’t keen to resume the shoot and has requested everyone to wait till 30th June. The comedian further states that they have not been informed about the same by the production house. Bharti says that she has been stuck at home for three and a half months and that she wants to get back to the sets.

Bharti also says that shooting with the studio audience will not be possible given the new norms. Another concern is that no movie is releasing at the moment. The comedian also rubbishes the reports about Sonu Sood being the first guest of the show stating that there is no truth in the same and that she has not been informed about it. Well, it seems like ardent fans of the show will have to wait a little more to watch the fresh episodes!

Credits :Times of India

