The Kapil Sharma Show's Bharti Singh quashes reports of shoot resuming soon; Says 'situation is not right'
This is a known fact that the government has granted permission for resuming shoots of movies, TV shows, and web shows. In the midst of all this, there have been reports that The Kapil Sharma Show’s shoot will be resuming from June 24, 2020. Not only that but it is also reported that Sonu Sood will be the first guest of the talk show as the team is planning to invite COVID-19 warriors as a part of the new concept.
Bharti Singh, who is an inevitable part of The Kapil Sharma Show has, however, quashed the reports stating that the situation is still not right. Not only that, but she has also revealed that Kapil Sharma isn’t keen to resume the shoot and has requested everyone to wait till 30th June. The comedian further states that they have not been informed about the same by the production house. Bharti says that she has been stuck at home for three and a half months and that she wants to get back to the sets.
Bharti also says that shooting with the studio audience will not be possible given the new norms. Another concern is that no movie is releasing at the moment. The comedian also rubbishes the reports about Sonu Sood being the first guest of the show stating that there is no truth in the same and that she has not been informed about it. Well, it seems like ardent fans of the show will have to wait a little more to watch the fresh episodes!
(ALSO READ: Bharti Singh recalls being with Kapil Sharma's wife during her delivery; Says she was the first to hold Anayra)
Anonymous 34 minutes ago
well said.
Anonymous 1 hour ago
What about Mukesh Bhatt, Aditya Chopra??? they need to thorough investigation and all those you are responsible should be punished. Outsiders shld not be forced to treat Karan Johar, Salman Khan, YRF, SRK, Bhatt's like God. They shld be recognized for their talent (Which SSR had abundant) Directors Producers all need to wake up Bollywood is completely fake (50 year old acts with 25 year old's, surgeries, they are bullies against whom new comers cannot survive there are camps). SSR's soul will RIP if justice is done to monitor this whole Bollywood industry how they function. I will do my part WILL NOT WATCH ANY MOVIES BY THESE PRODUCTION HOUSES will save my money and time for better purpose. I WILL TRY TO SOME OF THE THINGS IN SSR's List of 50 things he wanted to do. JUSTICE is Needed.