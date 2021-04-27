The Kapil Sharma Show's Sugandha Mishra and Dr Sanket Bhosale tie the knot; Here are the newlyweds PHOTOS

The popular singer and comedian Sugandha Mishra got hitched on 26th April in an intimate affair with her beau Dr Sanket Bhosale.

Sugandha Mishra and Dr Sanket Bhosale, who had been dating, have finally tied the knot. The couple got married on 26th April in an intimate affair with few guests due to the pandemic. The adorable actress Sugandha Mishra exchanged the vows in Jalandhar with Sanket. The couple looked stunning in their wedding attire and shimmery look. The pictures of the wedding were shared by the close friend of Sugandha Mishra and popular producer Preeti Simoes. The producer shared the pictures on her social media.

Preeti was among the very few guests who were a part of the wedding. In the picture, the newlywed couple was seen seated on the stage as they posed for the cameras. Sugandha is seen wearing a gorgeous sequin pink lehenga and a yellow off-shoulder blouse. She has paired the look with a beautiful necklace and bangles. The actress kept her hair open. Sanket sported a traditional look with a yellow sherwani with white bottoms.

Talking about her wedding, Sugandha was very excited about her wedding attire which was a 10 kg lehenga. She has told in an interview that she had started the preparations from December last year and did most of the shopping online. She was very happy as she was wearing the lehenga that she dreamt of for her wedding.

The popular actress and singer is an integral part of the popular TV comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show. She has been part of other shows also like Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Singing Superstar. She has also been part of the movie Heropanti.

