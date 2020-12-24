The Kapil Sharma Show's Sugandha Mishra on her exit from the show: There were changes after Sunil Grover left

Sugandha Mishra was earlier an inevitable part of The Kapil Sharma Show. However, she exited the same later on to everyone's shock.

Sugandha Mishra is a known name in the world of Indian television. Most often, she is known for her comic stints in popular shows. However, many people wonder the reason behind her not being a part of The Kapil Sharma Show anymore. For the unversed, Sugandha earlier appeared in the popular comedy show and was an inevitable part of the same just like Kapil Sharma, Bharti Singh, and others. However, she is not a part of the same anymore.

Now, the actress herself has spilled the beans regarding her exit from Kapil’s show. During an exclusive interaction with Koimoi, Sugandha revealed that many changes happened in the show’s format after Sunil Grover’s exit. What’s more shocking is when she stated that they were not called again. She further quoted, “I was going with the flow and I feel my journey with the show halted there.” Ask her if she has any plans of returning to TKSS, Sugandha said that there are none.

Citing the reason behind the same, she stated about being with another daily show because of which her schedule has been very hectic. Sugandha further mentioned having signed a contract owing to which she won’t be doing something else. However, she did add about coming back to the show based on the time and situation. The actress was earlier known for her acting and singing skills in The Kapil Sharma Show. Not only did she put up hilarious skits but also mimicked many celebs thereby leaving the audience in splits.

Also Read: Kapil Sharma, Bharti Singh to Krushna, Sumona Chakravarti; Here's the most followed The Kapil Sharma Show star

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Koimoi

Share your comment ×