Kapil Sharma sings Mohammad Rafi's song 'Parda hai Parda', pays tribute at Melbourne show; Rahul Vaidya REACTS

Kapil Sharma, who is an ace comedian, host, actor and singer, is presently touring Australia. He is on a tour to Australia with his team including Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek, and others. The actor recently paid tribute to the late singing legend of the Bollywood industry, Mohammad Rafi during his show in Melbourne. Kapil took to Instagram and shared a video in which he is seen singing Mohammad Rafi's song and asked people to clap especially loud for the late singer.

In the video shared by Kapil Sharma, he is seen singing an evergreen track of Mohammad Rafi, named 'Parda hai Parda' from the movie, Amar Akbar Anthony. In the video, Kapil was heard saying, “Shabab Pe Main Zara Si Sharab Phekunga Kisi Hasin Ki Taraf Ye Gulaab Phekunga.” He also said, “shukriya zorr daar taali hojaaye, Rafi saheb ke liye, humaare Amritsar ke rehne waale the” (Give a huge round of applause for Mohammad Rafi, he belonged to our Amritsar city). The audience erupted in cheers and applaused on his performance.

See the post here-

The video was shared with the caption, “Just #kslive #kslive2022 #melbourne #australia.” Singer, Rahul Vaidya RKV commented, “Wah wah” and actor Himanshu Soni wrote, “Kya baat kya baat” on his video. Afsana Khan commented, “Kyabaat bro.” One of his fans commented, “Lovely voice.” Another fan wrote, “Fit or hit hogye ho.” Numerous fans of the actors dropped heart and fire emojis on the post.

The Kapil Sharma Show

Kapil Sharma is back with the third season of his comedy show, The Kapil Sharma Show which would go on air from September 10. A new promo shows glimpses of first few episodes, one of which will have Akshay Kumar. In the upcoming season, Kapil will essay the role of Kappu Sharma, while Sumona will play his wife Bindu. Kiku will be seen as Gudiya, while Chandan Prabhakar is Kappu's friend Chandan. While several old characters have returned to The Kapil Sharma Show, actor Krushna Abhishek confirmed that he will not be a part of the show.

