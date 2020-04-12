Kapil Sharma sings a peppy track in an OLD video from TKSS; Archana Puran Singh feels he sings 'like a dream'

Kapil Sharma entertains The Kapil Sharma Show audience with his soulful voice in this throwback video and Archana Puran Singh is all praises for him. Check it out.

Kapil Sharma is multi-talented, and there's no doubt about the fact. From cracking jokes to hosting shows to singing, Kapil can pull off anything like a pro. While he is an established comedian now, only a few know that Kapil's first love is singing. Yes, he had come to Mumbai to become a singer but ended up making everyone laugh. However, he still manages to show off his singing skills on his show The Kapil Sharma Show, whenever he gets a chance.

Recently, Archana Puran Singh took to her Instagram handle to share a throwback video from TKSS, wherein Kapil is seen entertaining the audience with the magic of his soulful voice. It is an old BTS video, probably before the shoot begun, wherein Kapil is seen singing the peppy and romantic track 'Dil ko tumse pyaar hua,' while he wanders on the stage. The audience went all berserk and started hooting for Kapil's special talent. But, Kapil did not stop at one song, he then went on to sing the iconic song,'Gulabi Aankhein,' and the viewers couldn't stop gushing over him.

Archana was all praises for Kapil's singing skills and wrote, 'Thank you for giving me so much Instagram content, and you sing like a dream. Well, we totally agree with Archana's views and are in awe of Kapil's mesmerizing voice. Also, it is a double win[-win situation for the audience, who get to enjoy Kapil's captivating singing skills along with his witty and humorous jokes. Just a few days ago, Archana had shared another throwback video of Kapil singing during a break on TKSS. We can't thank her enough for sharing these special moments and lighting up the mood amidst these stressful Coronavirus lockdown times.

Check out the glimpses of the special BTS moment here:

We know that many are missing new episodes of The Kapil Sharma Show amid the lockdown and are yearning for the show to make a comeback soon. Yesterday, some gossip mills were abuzz that Kapil is all set to shoot fresh episodes of TKSS without the live audience set-up. Many media reports suggested that the makers of TKSS will follow the footsteps of international talk show hosts like Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, Trevor Noah and Hasan Minhaj who have been recording the show from their respective residences. However, our sources have exclusively told us that these are mere rumours and the makers of The Kapil Sharma Show have no such plans at the moment.

The developments have been disheartening for many TKSS fans who will have to wait for Kapil to spread his magic onscreen again. The lockdown in Maharashtra has been extended by two more weeks, i.e. till April 30. As such, you will have to hold on for enjoying new and fresh episodes of your favorite shows. Right now, the focus is only on keeping the risk of COVID-19 at bay and curb its spread.

Until then, enjoy the re-run of old episodes, and indulging in creative activities. Spend time with family, just like how Kapil is busy playing with her little daughter Anayra during the quarantine. What are your thoughts about this throwback video? Let us know in the comment section below.



