Kapil Sharma summoned by CIU for inquiry over fake registered cars; Comedian offers explanation

Kapil Sharma has recorded his statement with the police over the case of the fake cars.

Comedian Kapil Sharma was today summoned by API Sachin Vaze from Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU), Mumbai regarding fake registered cars which was seized by Police. Earlier, Kapil had also registered a case in this regard because of which police had called him. Kapil Sharma has recorded his statement with the police. According to sources, Kapil Sharma had filed a complaint against car designer Dilip Chhabria for allegedly cheating him. Chhabria has been arrested under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

While coming out of the police station, the actor cum comedian talked to the media and said, “We have ordered a vanity van in 2017. And then we came to know that from whom we have ordered the van, he has been arrested in other cases. So, the police have called me in this regard. I have also filed a case against him.” As per sources, on December 28, 2020, Dilip was arrested in a forgery and cheating case. Dilip is a celebrity car designer and manufacturer. He was taken into custody for a car registration racket and has been booked under forgery, breach of trust, criminal conspiracy and cheating, under Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Comedian @KapilSharmaK9 called for inquiry over fake registered cars! pic.twitter.com/wP4MZ5lZjK — Pinkvilla (@pinkvilla) January 7, 2021

It is to be noted here that Kapil Sharma is a well known and popular comedian and hosts a show The Kapil Sharma Show.

More information on this matter is awaited.

Credits :Pinkvilla

