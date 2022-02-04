Kapil Sharma on Sunil Grover undergoing heart surgery: I was totally shocked, have messaged him

unil Grover has been in news for some time. The popular actor has just undergone heart surgery which left all his fans and friends shocked and concerned. Grover, who is 44 years old had a blockage in all three arteries, suffered a heart attack. He has been discharged from the hospital on Thursday, February 3. His friend and actor Kapil Sharma also expressed concern about his health and said that he was shocked to hear it. He has mentioned this during an interview with The Times of India.

Kapil Sharma said, “I was totally shocked and I had messaged him also. He just got discharged from the hospital and can’t expect him to reply back. But I am concerned about his health. At such a young age he had to undergo heart surgery. I have inquired about his health from our common friends.” To note, Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover worked together in Comedy Nights with Kapil but parted ways in 2017 after their ugly fallout. Later, Sunil returned to The Kapil Sharma Show as Dr. Mashoor Gulati.

ANI had shared the news on Sunil’s health, “Sunil Grover underwent 4 bypass surgeries using both internal mammary arteries from inside his chest. He had a very uneventful postoperative recovery&was discharged on 3rd Feb. He has recovered well,was walking around&doing his day to day activities: Asian Heart Institute, Mumbai.”

Bollywood veteran actress Simi Grewal also took to Twitter to wish Sunil a speedy recovery. To note, the actor was shooting for his upcoming web series when he left for his surgery.

