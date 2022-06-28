Kapil Sharma teases wife Ginni Chatrath in his live show; Says ‘Ginni Tu meri kabhi nahi sunti’

Kapil Sharma is in Vancouver with his team of The Kapil Sharma Show for their tour. The troupe is all charged up having their first concert yesterday, which was received well by the audience. The comedian has been sharing snippets from the tour and informed that it was a house full in Vancouver for his first show. Kapil is seen having a gala time at the concert, and in the recent clip, he was seen teasing his wife give me for not listening to him.

Kapil Sharma on his tour in Vancouver was seen addressing a massive crowd. He looks quite handsome in a white T-shirt and a pink blazer. He took to social media to tell his wife that she never listens to him and here people have come in large numbers and bought tickets to listen to him. he is also seen hiding his face as he teased his wife.

See his video here- CLICK

On the first day of the concert, Kapil Sharma sang Sidhu Moose Wala's song on the stage and the crowd couldn't stop showering their love on the late soul. They heard Kapil in silence and recorded the performance. Some fans even commented that he sounded just like Sidhu. Kapil paid a tribute to him and also felt emotional while performing.

Kapil Sharma reached Vancouver a few days ago with Sumona Chakravarti, Krushna Abhishek, Chandan Prabhakar, Kiku Sharda, and Rajiv Thakur. They have been sharing bites from their trip on social media.

Kapil Sharma has been hosting the entertainment show, The Kapil Sharma Show for many years now. He will also be seen in a movie by Nandita Das, very soon.

Also read-Kapil Sharma pays tribute to Sidhu Moose Wala by singing his song in Vancouver; Gets emotional