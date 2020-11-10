Kapil Sharma visits Golden Temple; Shares beautiful PHOTO seeking blessings as he bows down at the shrine

Kapil Sharma recently took to his social media handle to share a picture of himself in the Golden Temple in Amritsar. Take a look.

Almost all of us have been locked inside our homes for the past few months, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, as the lockdown guidelines relaxed, many have been taking trips to various destinations. Goa and Dubai, have been the favourite celebrity holiday spots during this unlock phase. Now, another much-loved celebrity has taken a trip, but to a religious spot. We're talking about Kapil Sharma.

Kapil recently visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar (Punjab). He took to his social media handle to share a beautiful picture of himself in the Sir Harmandir Sahib (abode of God or Darbār Sahib). Kapil paid a visit to this famous gurudwara to seek blessings, as he bowed down at the shrine. He offered his prayers at the sacred pilgrim spot. In the photo, Kapil is seen bowing down before the temple. However, we cannot see his face as he is facing the shrine, and his back is towards the camera.

The picture is scenic is filled with positivity, peace, and love. With this awe-inspiring photo, Kapil wrote a devotional caption, asking God to keep showering blessings on him. He wrote in Punjabi, 'You have mercy, my lord, give me such wisdom, my lord, always meditate on me.' Within moments, Kapil's photo caught everyone's attention, and they offered their prayers too and showered their love on Kapil.

Take a look at Kapil's post here:

Meanwhile, Kapil has been spreading laughter and smiles across The Kapil Sharma Show along with his fantastic team. In the comedy drama's last episode, the TKSS team welcomed Remo D'Souza and his gang including Salman Yusuff Khan, Punit Pathak, Dharmesh, and others. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

