Kapil Sharma wishes his mom and wife Ginni Chatrath 'Happy Mother's Day' in the sweetest way possible; See Pic

Happy Mother's Day: Kapil Sharma has the most adorable wish for his mom and for his daughter's mom ( aka wife Ginni Chatrath) on this Mother's Day. Check it out.

It is Mother's Day today (May 10, 2020). A day when the entire world is celebrating the efforts of their mothers. Each one is acknowledging the contribution and scarifies made by their moms to make their lives beautiful. While words cannot tell how important a mother is in one's life, this occasion is an opportunity to express love and gratitude towards mothers for everything for us selflessly. From being true confidants to reliable advisors to best friends, they play different roles in our lives. Their support and importance in our lives cannot be fathomed, and they can never be replaced.

It's raining love for mothers on social media. Not only common man but also our beloved Bollywood stars and TV actors are sharing heartwarming messages for their mum's on this special day. Among them is ace comedian Kapil Sharma. The actor-comedian took to his Instagram handle to share a beautiful 'Mother's Day wish'. But, he did not only wish his own mom, but also the mommy of his little daughter Anayra. Yes, Kapil wished his mom and wife Ginni Chatrath 'Happy Mother's Day' in the sweetest way possible.

He shared a beautiful collage of the two beauties, wherein they are seen laughing their hearts out. He captioned it as, 'My mother and my baby’s mother. Thank you maa and Ginni for everything. I love u both. Happy Mother’s Day to all the beautiful mothers in this world.' Well, we must say, Kapil's wish is completely adorbs! While the two ladies are lucky to have Kapil in their life, Kapil is also indeed blessed to have them.

Take a look at Kapil's Mother's Day post:

Meanwhile, Kapil is spending his time in qauarantine with his little munchkin. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you missing new episodes of The Kapil Sharma Show on TV? Let us know in the comment section below.

